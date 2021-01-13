Susan’s Legacy provides support to women with mental health, addictive disorders

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Susan’s Legacy is a non-profit organization that provides services free of charge to women with mental health and addiction disorders. Some of the services they provide include intensive case management, mental health counseling, addiction counseling, and more.

Susan’s Legacy Executive Director Kathryn Weil discusses the needs of women who are dealing with these types of circumstances. According to Susan’s Legacy, women’s mental health and drug use problems are different from men’s which means that their needs and treatment require a gender-specific approach.

Both the National Institute of Drug Abuse and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration provide guidelines for gender-specific treatment for women with co-occurring disorders. The women who are served through Susan’s Legacy are economically disadvantaged, many are homeless, and most have a history of physical, emotional, and sexual trauma.

The goals for Susan’s Legacy clients include: assisting women in becoming free from addition, mitigating emotional and psychological difficulties to enable personal stability, foster client resiliency, maximize the ability to live independently, assisting women in becoming economically self-sustaining, and reuniting women with their children.

The Susan’s Legacy program offers intensive case management as the organization states their experience has shown that the basic needs of women with co-occurring disorders must be met before they can engage completely in the recovery process. While the COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on clients, Susan’s Legacy continues to provide intensive services, mostly virtually, and meets with clients one to three times a week.

For more information about the services provided, visit susanslegacy.org. Susan’s Legacy is funded through grants, donations, and fundraisers. Donations can be made online that will be used to help support clients.

