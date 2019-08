ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Survivors of domestic violence are scheduled to speak about Bernalillo County’s paid sick leave bill Monday morning.

Speaking in support, officials say survivors will talk about how the bill help others in similar situations and how paid sick leave can be considered paid “safe time.” The proposal requires employers to provide workers with at least one hour of paid leave for every 30 hours worked.

The county is set to vote on the bill Tuesday.