Survey shows people are happy living in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new survey shows most people are happy living in Albuquerque. Hundreds of people ranked the city on things like its COVID-response, crime, and more. People living in Albuquerque said, for the most part, they like it here. “I think the quality of life here is excellent,” Albuquerque resident Eric Preciado said.

That is according to the city’s 2020 citizen satisfaction survey. “I am actually really happy, honestly,” Albuquerque resident Bethany Nairn said.

The survey polled 300 Albuquerque residents about important issues facing our community. “It’s not bad,” Albuquerque resident Matthew Banyai said. “I like living here for the most part.”

The results showed that safety and crime remain a top concern. “Your car getting stolen or broken into, getting robbed and always having to look out for yourself no matter where you are,” Albuquerque resident Matthew Banyai said.

The city said survey results showed support for things like APD’s crime-fighting initiatives, the city’s efforts to combat homelessness and work to address equity and inclusion. “Across the board, people are accepting of everyone and get along for the most part,” Nairn said.

When it comes to COVID, the survey showed more than half of people felt the city has handled the pandemic well. People News 13 spoke with Friday night were split. “I am pretty happy with the way it’s been handled,” Banyai said. “I think it is a little over-extreme here,” Preciado said.

Overall, people said while the city has room for improvement, they enjoy living here. “We have a good community here, and I like that a lot,” Nairn said.

Seventy-five percent of Albuquerque residents who were surveyed supported the creation of a community safety department which would send trained professionals to non-violent calls related to mental health and addiction in order to free up police officers. There was also overwhelming support to build a new multi-purpose sports arena for New Mexico United and other events.