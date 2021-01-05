Survey ranks best and worst cities at keeping New Year’s resolutions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you fail to keep your resolutions this year, where you live could be your excuse. A recent WalletHub survey ranked cities nationwide based on several self-care factors.

They range from the prevalence of obesity to smoking and binge drinking, to the number of parks and gyms per capita. The cities most committed to their resolutions were Scottsdale, Salt Lake City, and Seattle. Albuquerque ranked 70 out of 182 while Las Cruces ranked 152.

Read Next: