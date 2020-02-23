Surveillance video shows ‘kids’ shooting at SW Albuquerque home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A southwest Albuquerque family is feeling uneasy after they claim they were randomly targeted by people shooting at their home.

The family said it happened around 2 a.m. Friday just outside their home near 55th and Central. Surveillance video shows a car full of people pull up and then one person climbs on the gates and starts shooting.

Jose Carrillo said the next morning they found at least 10 bullet shells across their driveway, plus bullet holes in his garage and their cars. Carrillo said watching the footage has his family shaken up.

“We saw these young kids, coming out of the car and one of them goes over the gates and starts shooting and that really broke my heart, to see these young kids,” said Carrillo.

He said they reported the crime to Albuquerque Police Friday morning. Carrillo estimates there are thousands of dollars worth of damage from the shooting.

