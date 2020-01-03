Surveillance video shows drive-by shooting at trailer park

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – People are terrified after surveillance video captured a drive-by shooting right outside their neighbor’s Northeast Heights home.

The shooting happened early Monday morning around 5:20 a.m. in a trailer park near San Pedro and Alameda. Video shows a car driving, then someone inside the car opening fire at one of the trailer homes.

Cody Mock lives across the street from the home that was shot at. He’s lived in the trailer park with his wife and three kids for the past five years, and said crime is pretty common in his neighborhood.

Still, he said he was so startled when he heard gunshots outside his home Monday morning, he grabbed his gun and ran outside.

“Heard six gunshots right outside my trailer, so I ran out to see if my kids were okay and to make sure they weren’t shooting at my house, and it was just a terrifying ordeal,” said Mock.

Mock said the shooters were gone by the time he got outside. It’s unclear who’s responsible for the shooting or what the motive was. Mock just wants to make sure something like this doesn’t happen in his neighborhood again.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the person whose home was shot at. They did not want to comment on the incident or have their home shown for the story.

