Surveillance: Thief takes massive Hinkle Family Fun Center flag

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hinkle Family Fun Center fell victim to thieves on Friday night. The suspects stole the huge American Flag, they’ve been flying on the property for 20 years.

Colleen Wyatt, the Marketing Manager at Hinkle Family Fun Center, says they just replaced the flag because it had become weathered. “We just hung up a brand new flag yesterday, raised it to half staff for the Presidential order, to honor the victims of COVID-19, in preparation of Memorial Day,” said Wyatt.

On Saturday morning, that brand new flag was gone. The thieves behind the heist, went to great lengths to take the enormous flag from its pole.

Surveillance video captured the suspects, using a ladder to reach the chain and slowly bringing the flag down the poll. The suspect doesn’t practice flag etiquette, unhooking Old Glory and letting it fall to the ground, before crumpling it into a ball and running to meet the getaway car. “It had to take a heck of a lot of effort to get to it,” said Wyatt.

People who enjoy the view of the flag on the corner of Tramway and Indian School say it’s a shame that someone would steal the symbol of patriotism. “Yeah it’s pretty sad, I’ve been wondering where it’s at,” said Eric Joseph Allen, a local Army veteran who lives near Hinkle Family Fun Center.

The flag cost more than $1,200. They filed a police report this morning, and plan to replace the flag.

