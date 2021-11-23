Supporting pets in need, Bernalillo County Animal Care & Resource Center now hiring

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center plays a vital role within the community as it works to reunite pets with their owners, shelter animals in need, and find homes for those that are without a permanent one. Outreach Manager Candace Sanchez discusses what is being done at the center and the jobs that are available.

Bernalillo County Animal Care Services Department is currently accepting applications and hiring for multiple positions including animal care technicians who care for the pets at the shelter. The department reports that while they are short-handed, staff throughout the facility are working diligently to ensure the animals are not seeing any decrease in care, activities, and adoptions.

At this time, the Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center is at 150% of its capacity and is working hard to stay open to the public. For more information about available jobs, visit bernco.gov/human-resources/bernco-jobs/.

For more information about the Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center including adoptions, visit bernco.gov/animal-care-services/.