Support the Alzheimer’s Association by participating in The Longest Day event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness month and this year, you can join in celebrating the strength of the Alzheimer’s community during these challenging times. One of the ways to honor those affected is through The Longest Day event.

Executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association New Mexico Chapter, Tim Sheahan discusses what the event has to offer and how you can take part. Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month is a time to reflect on the toll that dementia takes on families and to appreciate the individuals that continue to fight on their behalf.

The Longest Day event takes place on June 20, when people from across the world will fight the disease through a fundraising activity of their choice. Due to COVID-19 and social distancing, this year’s event encourages participants to take part at home and the Alzheimer’s Association offers fun ideas that can help you to engage family, and friends.

To participate, just select an activity you like to do and turn it into a fundraiser to fight Alzheimer’s. First, register online and select the fundraising activity you’d like to do, then first set up your fundraising page and include details about your activity.

Finally, invite others to fundraise with you or to donate to help you meet your goal. Money that is raised benefits those with Alzheimer’s disease in your community. Funds help provide care and support to those facing Alzheimer’s and helps to drive research toward treatment, prevention, and a cure.

To participate in The Longest Day event, visit the Alzheimer’s Association website. The Alzheimer’s Association offers many resources that are available on its website or by calling 1-800-272-3900.