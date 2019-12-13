Support Tamaya Horse Rehabilitation during holiday ‘Santa Paws’ photo event

The Tamaya Horse Rehabilitation Program is a nonprofit that provides shelter and care for neglected horses in New Mexico. The Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa will be hosting an event called “Santa Paws” that will benefit the horse program.

Head stables volunteer Ben Braden discusses the upcoming “Santa Paws” event and how you take participate.

On Saturday, December 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the resort’s Mountain View Foyer guests will have the opportunity to make a donation to the Tamaya Horse Rehabilitation Program and take photos with Santa. This pet-friendly event is fun for the whole family and is a great way to give back to this holiday season.

The recommended donation is $5 or a bag of 4-Way grain mix or hay pellets from a local feed store. For a $10 donation, you can “Buy a Brick” which will be used to pave the barn floor at the stables and to improve safety and comfort for both horses and volunteers.