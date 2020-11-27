Support Special Olympics New Mexico during virtual Posole Ole Fun Walk and 5K

WATCH: Full interview with Brittany Scanlon, corporate relations and events manager at Special Olympics New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Special Olympics has been hit really hard by COVID-19. Their in-person training and competitions have all been canceled since March, leaving their athletes without vital health resources and social interaction.

Special Olympics New Mexico Corporate Relations and Events Manager Brittany Scanlon discusses the annual Posole Ole Fun Walk Fundraiser and 5K and why they need the community’s help now more than ever. The event is a virtual walk or 5K that you can participate in any time between December 5 and December 12, 2020.

It costs $25 to participate in the event, however, any donation of $50 or more is eligible to receive an event t-shirt. Register online to join the Posole Ole Fun Walk and 5K. You can also make online contributions to Special Olympics New Mexico.

