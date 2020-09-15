Support nonprofits, view scenic Albuquerque during Day of the Tread cycling event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Day of the Tread is back for its fourteenth year. It is the largest cycling event Albuquerque has to offer and raises funds for the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation’s Zia Freewheelers and Pegasus Legal Services for Children.

Event Director Tom Parker discusses the themed event and how you can participate. Day of the Tread is a Day of the Dead themed event that typically brings in over 1,500 riders from 34 states.

This year, a virtual event has also been added due to COVID-19. This year’s event will still move ahead and is working with the City and State in order to have a COVID-safe event.

Day of the Tread will take place on October 25 and will start and end by Sawmill Market. The event is open to all ages with the following distances available: seven-mile, 18-mile, 25-mile, 47-mile, 60-mile, and 100-mile routes.

This year, you can ride live or virtually. If the live event gets canceled, you can transfer to the virtual event, roll your registration to the 2021 event, or donate our registration directly to the non-profits.

Registration costs vary, depending on the route you select and range from $50 to $85 or $105 for a team if you are riding tandem. To register, visit Day of the Tread’s official website or visit their Facebook page.