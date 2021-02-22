Support Make-A-Wish New Mexico during March ‘Month of Giving’ at Jersey Mike’s

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Eat a sub and help Make-A-Wish New Mexico at the same time. On March 31, Jersey Mike’s has vowed to give 100% of their sales to Make-A-Wish New Mexico as part of the 11th Annual March Month of Giving campaign to support life-changing wishes.

Make-A-Wish New Mexico Director of Development Alex Rich discusses the campaign and how you can participate. The nonprofit organization Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. According to the nonprofit, research indicates that children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness.

This year, the organization is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the wish that inspired the founding of the organization in 1980. During the month of March, customers can make a donation to Make-A-Wish New Mexico at participating Jersey Mike’s restaurants onsite or through the Jersey Mike’s mobile app.

On Wednesday, March 31, for the “Day of Giving” local Jersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100% of the say’s sales to the nonprofit organization. On this day, Jersey Mike’s will also offer free delivery through the restaurant’s app.

According to Make-A-Wish New Mexico, since “Month of Giving” started in 2011, Jersey Mike’s nationwide has raised more that $32 million for local charities. Since partnering with Make-A-Wish New Mexico in 2016, local Jersey Mike’s have raised over $95,000 which has gone toward granting 10 life-changing wishes.

You can make an online monetary donation to Make-A-Wish New Mexico by visiting wish.org/nm. For more information, visit Make-A-Wish New Mexico’s website and Facebook page.