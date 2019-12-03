Support local students by participating in NMSU’s annual Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday is the global day of giving and encourages the public to celebrate generosity. For the past five years, New Mexico State University has hosted an event based on Giving Tuesday to help give back to their community of students.

NMSU alumna Christine Trujillo explains this event and why it is beneficial to local students.

On Tuesday, December 3, NMSU will participate in Giving Tuesday by raising funds that will benefit students at all five NMSU campuses in New Mexico. Last year, the event brought in more than $2.1 million in donations to scholarship funds.

Since 2015, NMSU has raised more than $13.1 million in contributions during Giving Tuesday, drawing over 7,100 donors and creating more than 197 new scholarships over four years. A total of 1.586 Aggie supporters made their first-ever gift to NMSU during that time.

Gifts to NMSU can be made online between 12.01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on December 3 as well as in person at NMSU’s Giving Tuesday headquarters located at NMSU’s Corbett Center Aggie Lounge between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.