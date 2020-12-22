Support local nonprofits with Magnificent Mutts calendar

Albuquerque News

WATCH: Full interview with Heidi Anderson, Magnify Dance Ensemble project director, Charlotte Anderson, dancer with Magnify Dance Ensemble

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As 2020 has come and gone, it means that it’s time to update your calendar. For $20, you can get a Magnificent Mutts 2021 calendar that features local dancers from Magnify Dance Ensemble and adopted rescue dogs from around Albuquerque.

The calendar was made in an effort to raise awareness and funds for nonprofits during the COVID-19 pandemic. Project Director Heidi Anderson and her daughter Charlotte Anderson discuss the collaboration and how you can purchase a calendar.

The calendar is on sale at magmutts.com and proceeds will benefit Magnify Dance Ensemble as well as Watermelon Mountain Ranch. MDE will be working throughout the year to support Watermelon Mountain Ranch as kids will also be bringing in donations with the calendar and volunteering.

MDE hopes to make the calendar an annual event and to find new ways to share the arts despite difficulties brought on by the pandemic. To purchase a calendar, visit magmutts.com.

