Support local nonprofits one taco at a time with Burque Taco Club

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – The Burque Taco Club was created to grow two things; the community and the nonprofits that are supporting our community. Burque Taco Club President Justin Gomez, Vice President Rachel de Abreu, and Haven House Executive Director Roberta Radosevich visit the set to discuss how Burque Taco Club works.

The club works by bringing the community together one day each month and by partnering with a venue, an event sponsor, and the nonprofit community of Albuquerque. During these community events, the venue and event sponsor will donate to a nonprofit.

“We work with a venue to donate a portion of proceeds, we work with a business to match or sponsor, build those donations and then we invite all the community, all the metro area out to come participate and by eating tacos your supporting a nonprofit, you’re doing great things,” said Justin.

The Burque Taco Club works in three different target areas: homelessness, mental health, and youth and family. The organization has selected four nonprofits to work, with for 2020 and rotates through them monthly.

The Burque Taco Club works with Mandy’s Farm, Haven House, YDI, and PB&J. Rachel explains that the best way to get involved with the Burque Taco Club is to show up to the organization’s monthly events.

Their next event will take place on February 18 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Salt Yard West located at 3700 Ellison Road NW in Albuquerque. There will be $2 tacos wit 20% of the proceeds from drink specials being donated to Haven House.

Food truck, Stuffed Lust will also be donating 20% of their proceeds. The public is encouraged to join in on the event and bring family and friends to help support this local nonprofit organization.

Haven House is Sandoval County’s only domestic violence shelter and provides emergency shelter, case management, life-skills classes, supportive services and more to women and children.