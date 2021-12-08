Support local dogs this holiday season with NMDOG Giving Tree, Jordan’s Way fundraiser

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – NMDOG serves the chained, abused, and forgotten dogs across New Mexico as they take them into their care and provide them with needed medical care and emotional rehabilitation.

NMDOG highlights the Pet of the Week named Lewis. This very calm two-year-old loves to go on walks and is incredibly polite. He enjoys car rides and would do best in a quiet home with one or two humans as children scare him.

The NMDOG Giving Tree is now up through Christmas Eve at Pet Food Gone Wild in Rio Rancho. The tree features photo ornaments of each NMDOG with many looking for forever and foster homes. On the back of each ornament is each pet’s wish list which can be filled right there in-store with a 10% discount. When you fill a wish list, you can then take your NMDOG ornament home for your own tree. Gifts can also be called in at (505)994-0101 and the ornament will be mailed to you.

The national fundraising group Jordan’s Way selected NMDOG as a beneficiary on its 50 state tour. A four-hour live fundraiser will be hosted live on Facebook on December 13 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

NMDOG also reminds the community to bring dogs in during cold weather. The organization offers free straw to many locations statewide. For more information, contact your local shelter or NMDOG.

For more information and to view adoptable dogs, visit nmdog.org.