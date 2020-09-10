Support local businesses safely with Albuquerque Drive-Through Grab & Go Series

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The pandemic has been hard on everyone, particularly local, small businesses. To help, the city is launching the Albuquerque Drive-Through Grab & Go initiative.

City of Albuquerque Community Events Division Manager, Bree Ortiz discusses the initiative and how it’s giving vendors a much-needed boost. The Grab & Go series provides safe spaces to curbside shop and pick up to-go food.

The series will feature three separate events with the first happening on Saturday, September 12, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Rail Yards. The event is the Food Truck Edition of the series where visitors will be able to support a variety of local food trucks all from the safety of your vehicle.

All participating food trucks have contactless ordering and payment capability. Once you arrive, customers will be able to order from a mobile device and have the food delivered to you in your vehicle so you can safely enjoy it at home. All transactions are to be contactless and cash will not be accepted.

The Local Artisan Market Edition at Explora event will be held on Saturday, October 3, from noon until 5 p.m. where visitors can pick up goods from local artisans. The final event in the series will be the Harvest Edition at the Heritage Farm on Saturday, October 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where you can pick up fresh produce, flowers, and cuisine.