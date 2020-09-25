Support local artisans during Albuquerque’s ‘Drive-Through Grab & Go’ event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque will be hosting its “Drive-Through Grab & Go” featuring products from two dozen local artisans on October 3 from noon to 5 p.m. at Explora. The event is part of a series that allows residents to support local businesses while using contactless pickup.

You can shop the artisan market edition’s online store through September 3. Available products include items such as body products, cutting boards, jewelry, metal work, photography, and more.

Participating artisans include Anka Jewelry Designs, Audacity by Angelic, Flora & Foliage, Metal the Brand, New Mexico Bird House Company, and more. During product pickup, customers will be greeted by a staff member who will confirm purchases and direct the driver to an area where products will be delivered.

Customers will stay in their vehicles during the entire experience. Face masks are required and no vendors will be present on Oct. 3 so all shopping must be done in advance online.

