Support horses in need during New Mexico Horse Rescue’s Buckaroos, Bites and Brews event

Rehabilitating and finding homes for abandoned, neglected and abused horses is the mission of the New Mexico Horse Rescue at Walkin N Circles Ranch. They care for about 40 horses on the ranch and get them primarily through the NM Livestock Board who seizes or finds animals that are in need.

This past year they hosted their Spring Adopt-a-Thon in Stanley, New Mexico where they found homes for 20 horses. On Sunday, September 29, they will be holding their Buckaroos, Bites and Brews Adopt-a-Thon from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Posse arena near 2nd Street and Alameda.

The event will feature food from Garcia’s Kitchen and The Cheesecake Factory as well as the ranch-inspired Saddle Up Jefe Hefeweisen by Tractor Brewing Company. Lucky Mays Music will also be playing live.

A silent auction will be held, offering visitors to shop for some amazing finds. Admission to the event is free.

This year, Walkin N Circles was selected as one of four nonprofit organizations as a part of Tractor Brewing Company‘s Beer for a Better Burque Program. The ranch will receive a dollar for every Saddle Up Jefe beer sold.

For more information on New Mexico Horse Rescue at Walkin N Circle Ranch Inc. click here.