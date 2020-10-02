Support homeless, at-risk animals during this year’s Virtual Doggie Dash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. If you’re looking to add a furry, four-legged friend to your family, there are all sorts of sweet animals looking for their forever homes at Animal Humane New Mexico. If adopting isn’t something you’re looking to do right now, there are other ways you can show your support.

Animal Humane Marketing Directory, Karolyn Winge discusses the organization’s 38th Annual Doggie Dash & Dawdle as well as other mini-events you can take part in to help out. Registration is now open for the first-ever Virtual Doggie Dash. The Doggie Dash & Dawdle is Animal Humane’s signature event and largest fundraiser.

This year, you can register to walk or run the event to help support the pets in Animal Humane’s care and their services that include adoptions, humane education, and veterinary care. The organization aims to reach its goal of $188,000.

Dash participants can register for several versions of the event, with some registration packages offering items like t-shirts and bandanas. You can participate in the Virtual Dash & Dawdle anytime now through Sunday, November 1.

Animal Humane has partnered with Red Door Brewing Company to create their Left Paw Lager to support the Doggie Dash & Dawdle. Animal Humane is also offering a variety of activities to help support pets including online yoga classes, a silent auction, Howl-O-Ween pet costume contest, and other challenges.

A full list of mini-events and activities can be found on Animal Humane’s website.