Support efforts to save lives from breast cancer during Making Strides 5K

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Albuquerque will look a little different this year. You get to choose the 5K route and walk or run in a way that is meaningful to you.

The event is geared toward supporting and saving lives through groundbreaking research and early detection. Breast cancer survivor and American Cancer Society volunteer Lori Walker discusses the upcoming event and how you can participate.

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer fundraisers will take place virtually on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 9 a.m. and participants will be able to walk wherever they’d like. You can walk on a treadmill, around the community, or even stroll along the bosque trail.

Participants are urged to remain safe and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state guidelines especially when in public. You can also upload pictures taken during your walk to social media and use the hashtag #NMStrides2020.

The event is free and you can register to take part by visiting MakingStridesWalk.org/AlbuquerqueNM. You can also make an online donation to help save lives from breast cancer.