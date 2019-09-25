Support awareness and research during Walk to End Alzheimer’s

The Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event for raising awareness and funds for care, support, and research across the world.

The New Mexico chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association has been providing services and support to families affected by the disease since 1983. The organization serves the state of New Mexico and provides free resources including information, referral, support groups, caregiver education, care consultations. They also offer a 24/7 helpline at 1-800-272-3900.

The Northeastern NM Regional Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, in Santa Fe at the New Mexico School for the Deaf. It is free to participate in the walk, though registration is encouraged.

Check-in for the event begins at 8:30 a.m. To register, click here or call 505-266-4473.

Click here to make a donation.