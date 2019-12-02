Support athletes of Special Olympics New Mexico at the Posolé Olé Fun Walk

Kick-off the holiday season New Mexico style. The Posolé Olé Fun Walk will feature hundreds of walkers as they come together to support Special Olympics New Mexico.

On Saturday, December 7 the Posolé Olé Fun Walk will be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Anderson-Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum in support of SONM athletes. All funds raised at the event will help SONM to build inclusive communities, transform lives through sport, and to improve the quality of life for over 3,700 athletes.

Participation in the event is free however by fundraising $100 you will receive an event t-shirt and raffle tickets.

SONM provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in various Olympic-type sports events for all youth and adults with intellectual disabilities. The organization’s programs provide continuing opportunities to develop fitness, display courage, and experience the joy, skills, and friendship with other families involved in SONM.

To donate or register for the 2019 Posolé Olé Fun Walk, click here.