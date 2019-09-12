Support at-risk youth, visit NM United goalkeeper during Day of Giving at Amore Neapolitan Pizzeria

The Day of Giving event is all about giving back to the community and having fun. On Sunday, September 15, 2019 from, 3 to 5 p.m.anyone who visits Amore Neapolitan Pizzeria at their Green Jeans Farmery location will be able to show their support for New Day and also meet the New Mexico United goalkeeper.

Since 1976, New Day has provided shelter and security for young people in trouble and offers programs and services for at-risk youth and families. Their mission is to connect young people to safety, community, and themselves. In order to help their cause, Amore came together with New Mexico United to create the Day of Giving.

Free and open to the public, the Day of Giving will have Amore pizzas and additional menu offerings available for purchase. Beginning on September 15 and lasting all month long, Amore will participate in the ‘Round Up for New Day’ initiative which provides opportunities for donations to New Day.

The special guest at the event will be New Mexico United goalkeeper Cody Mizell who has made 70 saves during the team’s inaugural season. He will be available for a meet-and-greet as well as photos.

Post-photo donations to New Day are kindly suggested. Attendees will also be making construction paper chains with good withes and support for the youths of New Day.

For more information on the Day of Giving, click here.