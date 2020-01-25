‘Supernationals’ hot rod show takes over Expo New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rev up your engines. Friday was the kickoff for southwest’s largest custom hot rod show.

“We have some of the top feature cars from all over the country including the top magazine cars in the country,” said Promoter Reggie Tibbetts.

The Route 66 Casino Hotel ‘Supernationals’ was held Friday in the Lujan Complex at Expo New Mexico. The state fair grounds were transformed into motor heaven with more than 200 of the nation’s hotrods, custom cars, trucks and motorcycles.

Families can also enjoy Hot Wheels racing for kids and a variety of food vendors. The show goes until 9 p.m. Friday and is open Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets start at $16.50 for adults and you can pick up free tickets for kids at all Albuquerque area McDonald’s locations. Kids under the age of 6 are free.

