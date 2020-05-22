Supercomputing Challenge encourages students to solve real-world problems, improve STEM skills

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Solving real-world problems, the Supercomputing Challenge aims to get students interested in the STEM fields and help them grow, learn, and connect. Eldorado High School student, Nancy Avila Do discusses her experience with the Supercomputing Challenge and why other students should participate.

A program for elementary, middle, and high school students, the Supercomputing Challenge asks participants to come up with a computational science project to work on all year long. Nancy explains that participating in the challenge has helped her to grow as a student as well as a team captain.

“That program allows us to work on our coding skills, our communication, our leadership skills, public speaking, critical thinking, collaboration and problem solving and I think that’s really impact me as well because all of that I’ve been able to learn from Supercomputing,”said Nancy.

Nancy explains that her team will be improving on their project for the upcoming Challenge. While the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically impacted many students, Nancy says she has been able to maintain a schedule for herself, a skill learned in the program.

“So it hasn’t been really difficult for me at all but it has been a lot of work to continuously work through it and make sure all of my assignments are still the same and are the same quality as it was when I was at school,” said Nancy.

Sponsor teachers assist her team with any problems they may have and to offer support. For additional information about the program, visit the Supercomputing Challenge website and YouTube Channel.