ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Super STEM Saturday took place on April 22 at the Albuquerque Convention Center. All ages were welcome.
At the event, New Mexico careers involving STEM were showcased. Everyone was invited to the free fair.
Story continues below:
- Vaccine: New Mexico offers another COVID-19 booster for high-risk people
- Crime: Lapel video shows Albuquerque Police at home hours before teen was shot and killed
- New Mexico: Attorneys: Charge to be dropped against Alec Baldwin in fatal ‘Rust’ shooting case
- Albuquerque: The University of New Mexico receives funding for campus safety program
Super STEM Saturday is a way to show how fun science could be through activities and performances.