Super STEM Saturday features hands-on experiments, entertainment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds turned out for the state’s largest hands-on experiment and demonstration fair promoting science, technology, engineering, and math.

Super STEM Saturday is designed to get kids excited about STEM education and job opportunities in our state, like robotics, coding, and more. Several universities, sports teams, and laboratories participated with stage shows, demonstrations, and guest appearances including Science Bob and local personality Science Girl.

Organizers want to emphasize that this work can be fun. “We’re exploding things, blowing up things with nitrogen. We’re also thrilled to have great stage shows today,” said Matthew Fetrow form the AFRL Tech Engagement Office. This is the event’s third year.