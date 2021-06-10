Super STEM Saturday event brings fun for the whole family

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Every year, Air Force Research Lab hosts Super STEM Saturday, a large event where families can participate in hands-on science activities and watch large science demonstrations. Due to the pandemic, they had to re-envision this year’s Super STEM Saturday. Director Matt Fetrow talked about Super STEM Saturday and the new changes.

Instead of having everyone come to one location, they are sending participants out into the community to learn about science, technology, engineering and math. Teams will compete to solve clue-based in-person and virtual challenges. This year’s event is Saturday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participation is free and prizes are available.