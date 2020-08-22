Sunset Memorial Park invites families to scatter cremains free of charge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local program offering families a place to leave the cremains of their loved ones, free of charge, is back for another year. Instead of ‘scatter day,’ it’s going to be ‘scatter month.’

In light of the pandemic, Sunset Memorial Cemetery is offering more time and more space for families to take advantage of the service. Throughout the month of September, the cemetery will offer free scattering as well as free memorial engraving by appointment only.

According to a news release, Sunset Memorial Park and French Funerals and Cremations created the event in 2017 as a way to serve Albuquerque families who are unsure of what to do with their loved ones’ cremated remains.

“This has been a difficult year. Despite the logistical challenges, we knew we just had to continue this service,” said Chris Keller in the same news release, Executive Director of Sunset Memorial Park. “2020 is a year when people are doing a lot of processing and reflecting. Sunset will be here to help with that. Spreading the event over the entire month is just the right thing to do. That extra time and effort will give us the opportunity to meet with families in an emotionally and physically safe setting, so that we can help them make the best decisions for their families.”

Anyone interested can call 505-345-3536 to make an appointment.

