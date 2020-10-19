Sunport unveils latest art project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque International Sunport revealed its latest addition to its public art program which is a large commissioned piece that has been in the works since 2019. The City of Albuquerque reports 11 female artists contributed to the 50-foot piece that is designed in the style of a 1950s postcard.

The artwork is on Sunport Blvd. and was created by a collaborative team led by professional artists Sheri Crider, Nanibah Chacon, Grace Rosario Perkins, and Andrea De Leon. Seven youth artists from regional high schools developed content for each letter of “ALBUQUERQUE”.

“The collaborative studio was an incredible opportunity to work with the region’s most important female artists and welcome youth artists into a complex dialogue about history, art, and representation,” said Sheri Crider. “The imagery that these artists created tells a more complicated story about the region.”

The city says that the second phase of the project will include an exhibition of the 11 separate artworks inside the Sunport. The artwork was completed out of the downtown studio, the Sanitary Tortilla Factory.

