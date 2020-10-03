Sunport traffic inches up, some flights return

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many of the flights at the Sunport that were canceled because of the pandemic are returning service as more travelers have opted to fly in recent months.

Passenger traffic is still very low compared to normal, but there’s been a gradual increase since April. A flight to JFK in New York is the latest to return to the Sunport.

“A few months ago, it looked kind of like a ghost town,” Sunport Spokesperson Jonathan Small stated. “There were very few people in the terminal in general and nowadays, it’s looking a little more like an airport.”

JetBlue is bringing back the route to and from JFK in Queens as mid-day flights on Sundays and Thursdays. They were previously red-eye flights. This route was canceled in early May when Sunport traffic was down 90% from the same time last year, Small said.

The Sunport is hopeful these previously popular flights will do well considering New York is a low-risk state and doesn’t require the 14-day travel quarantine.

By August, passenger numbers looked better and were down just 77%. Now, more fliers mean traffic is down 71%, which is about 4,800 passengers coming through the Sunport each day.

Moving forward, federal aid for airlines expired Oct. 1, but Small said so far, the Sunport doesn’t expect that to impact flights in and out of Albuquerque. “We remain in constant communication with our airline partners and up to this point, we have not heard any indication of a direct impact to the Sunport,” Small explained.

Other previously canceled routes that have returned to the Sunport include flights to and from Austin, Las Vegas, Baltimore, Atlanta, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Orlando. Those are offered by various airlines.

If demand continues to increase, the Sunport also hopes to see the return of routes to Kansas City, San Diego, and San Jose. The Sunport has also reopened some restaurants with COVID-safe practices in place. Those include Tia’s, Rio Grande Brew Pub, Route 66 Lounge, Kiva Juice, and Black Mesa.