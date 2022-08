ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sunport is using a new tool to help travelers plan their trips. The website – called “Where We Fly” – includes an interactive map and videos, allowing passengers to explore destinations and book flights.

Travelers can also personalize their preferences. According to a City of Albuquerque press release, the tool’s goal is to improve the ease of the traveler experience. The site is available here.