TSA holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Sunport

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – TSA agents, travelers, and Sunport workers took time Wednesday morning to remember September 11.

The memorial included a moment of silence for the thousands that were killed in New York, Washington, and Pennsylvania. The TSA says the memorial is a way for travelers and agents to remember why the agency is here.

“We’re safeguarding the nation’s transportation system, and today, our theme was to rededicate ourselves to that mission,” said Maggie Santiago.

Wednesday marks 18 years since the World Trade Center terrorist attack. On that day, 2,977 innocent people were killed. To honor the lives lost, the TSA checkpoint at the Sunport was closed for ten minutes beginning at 6:40 a.m. The first tower was struck at 6:46 a.m.