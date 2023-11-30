ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque International Sunport just announced a whole new slate of food options coming soon. Now, amid the continued renovations, the city is trying to figure out how it will revamp the airport’s retail offerings.

“I think it will be a mix of retailers,” said Manny Manriquez, innovation & commercial development manager for the aviation department. “Some will be established retailers that have experience operating in an airport, and some will be hopefully local vendors that are interested in running their own inline or kiosk locations in the program.”

Friday at 10 A.M., the Sunport is hosting an open webinar, where any interested retailers can learn more about the new brands and products the airport wants to bring in. There are 10 spots to compete for. “It’s really up to the concessionaires to answer our call for product lines that feature local brands, local producers to have a presence here at the Sunport,” Manriquez said.

Today, flyers can find a few shops selling electronics, books, and magazines, and the standard New Mexico tourist merchandise. However, the Sunport said it’s hoping to see more unique local retailers in doing business. “That’s why we’re doing the webinar tomorrow, to really describe the whole suite of opportunities and the different ways that local and small vendors can participate in the program and market to our customers here at the Sunport,” explained Manriquez.

The Sunport still has about another year before its big renovation project is done. Once it’s finished, they should have about 20% more retail space for vendors. The new slate of retailers should open up after the new food spots open, which could be around late 2024, and into early 2025.

The entire Sunport renovation will have just one food and one retail vendor before security, with two dozen vendors after the TSA checkpoint.