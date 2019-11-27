Sunport snow crews on standby for winter weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday is one of the busiest travel days of the year. But the incoming winter weather may leave some people stranded before Thanksgiving.

The Sunport snow team, operations and maintenance crews are all on standby. They have snow plows and snow brooms all ready to clear the runways quickly to help travelers avoid any delays.

While Sunport staff says they are monitoring the weather very closely, there is only so much they can do and travelers need to be vigilant in checking the status of their flights.

“The storms that are coming across the entire country…it’s hard for us to control anything as far as that goes, so there may be some kind of domino effect that affects the status of flights here. We just recommend travelers check with their airlines before coming to the airport,” says Jonathan Small, Sunport spokesperson.

There were plenty of holiday travelers at the Sunport on Tuesday, who say they didn’t want to take any chance and left a day early.

“Luckily, heading west given the juggernaut of a storm system coming in. I’m not going to the Midwest or Denver, so luckily headed the right direction,” says Tom Bauhan.

Sunport staff recommends arriving two hours before your flight. Airport officials say Wednesday and Sunday will be the busiest days. They are expecting 9,000 to 10,000 passengers each day.