Sunport sees uptick in travelers during Labor Day weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor just loosened the quarantine requirements for some out-of-state visitors right before Labor Day Weekend. Albuquerque International Sunport officials believe the new rules will bring in more travelers moving forward.

Officials say the numbers are up, but it’s still not the typically bustling Labor Day weekend at the Sunport.

“I’ve never seen the airport like this, usually I see a bunch of people busy moving around but it’s very slow and laid back,” said Gabe Perez who was at the airport Saturday afternoon.

Although it appears the airport has more staff than travelers these days. Sunport officials said the number of people coming through has been increasing over the past couple of months.

“We are seeing an increase for the Labor Day weekend yesterday we saw roughly 6,000 passengers come through the Sunport, for today and tomorrow the projections go back down to about 4,000 passengers per day,” said Jonathan Small, a spokesperson with the Sunport.

Small said the airport is down about 73% this same time last year, currently seeing about 3,900 passengers a day. He says he expects to see those numbers rise, as the state begins to loosen the travel rules. He also said the airport is prepared for the additional guests, as staff continue thorough cleanings, COVID-safe practices and work with the state health department.

“Our top priority is the safety of our passengers, our staff and our community,” said Small. “So we’re doing everything we can to help mitigate the spread of the virus while adhering to CDC state guidelines.”

The Sunport does require travelers and staff to wear masks. The airport will also give people with disposable masks if needed.

Airport officials are still recommending travelers show up an hour or two ahead of their flight.

