Sunport sees busiest travel day of the year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunday marks the busiest day of the holiday weekend for the Sunport. Airport officials say about 16,000 passengers are expected to pass through.
Story continues below
- Crime: Suspect who cut power to brewery at large
- Trending: Fatal Thanksgiving morning crash under investigation
- New Mexico: NMSP responds to fatal semi-truck rollover on I-40
- Investigations: Middle of Nowhere: New Mexico’s Multi-Million Dollar Blunder
Between Thanksgiving and Saturday, they had anticipated about 13,000 a day. At last check, both economy lots are full and people are asked to use off-site parking.
The Sunport on a normal travel day sees about 12,000 passengers. Officials say holiday travel is still down about 20% from 2019.