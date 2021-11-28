Sunport sees busiest travel day of the year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunday marks the busiest day of the holiday weekend for the Sunport. Airport officials say about 16,000 passengers are expected to pass through.

Between Thanksgiving and Saturday, they had anticipated about 13,000 a day. At last check, both economy lots are full and people are asked to use off-site parking.

The Sunport on a normal travel day sees about 12,000 passengers. Officials say holiday travel is still down about 20% from 2019.

