ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Calling all artists. The Sunport re-imagined art selection committee is seeking responses from New Mexican artists interested in creating original artwork for the newly expanded and remodeled terminal building.

The committee seeks artworks that reflect the Sunport’s unique sense of place and is taking special steps to achieve a balance between traditional and contemporary aesthetics, artistic elements, and depictions. They want to showcase the artwork that people from New Mexico are doing today such as contemporary work.

The Sunport will be hosting an info session/Q&A on June 24, at 11:30 a.m. at the Old Terminal for New Mexican artists interested in showcasing their work in new spaces being created with the Sunport’s current renovation. All artists must submit their application package by either June 30 or July 14, 2023, depending on which opportunities the artist is interested in. For more information on materials, budget, deadlines, eligibility, or any other questions on the public art project at the Sunport, please contact Sherri Brueggemann, Public Art Urban Enhancement Division Manager, sbrueggemann@cabq.gov.

