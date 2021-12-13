Sunport receives STAR Facility Accreditation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque International Sunport has been recognized for its cleanliness and safety. The airport received a STAR Facility Accreditation from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council.

To qualify, the Sunport had to establish and maintain a cleaning and prevention program designed to minimize risks associated with infectious diseases. The STAR Accreditation is good through October 2022.

According to a news release from the Sunport, since the pandemic began, they have implemented the following practices and procedures in addition to typical cleaning to combat the spread of COVID-19:

Implementation of and adherence to the federal mask mandate

Plexiglass partitions at all counter spaces

Floor decals that provide social distancing guidance

Frequent sanitization, particularly in high-traffic areas and frequent touchpoints

Installation of additional hand sanitizer stations

Use of autonomous disinfecting robots

Implementation of UVC air purification systems to ensure the air circulating throughout the terminal building is fresh and clean

On-site COVID-19 testing

For more information, visit gbac.issa.com.