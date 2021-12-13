Sunport receives STAR Facility Accreditation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque International Sunport has been recognized for its cleanliness and safety. The airport received a STAR Facility Accreditation from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council.

To qualify, the Sunport had to establish and maintain a cleaning and prevention program designed to minimize risks associated with infectious diseases. The STAR Accreditation is good through October 2022.

According to a news release from the Sunport, since the pandemic began, they have implemented the following practices and procedures in addition to typical cleaning to combat the spread of COVID-19:

  • Implementation of and adherence to the federal mask mandate
  • Plexiglass partitions at all counter spaces
  • Floor decals that provide social distancing guidance
  • Frequent sanitization, particularly in high-traffic areas and frequent touchpoints
  • Installation of additional hand sanitizer stations
  • Use of autonomous disinfecting robots
  • Implementation of UVC air purification systems to ensure the air circulating throughout the terminal building is fresh and clean
  • On-site COVID-19 testing

For more information, visit gbac.issa.com.

