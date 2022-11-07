ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Renovations at the Sunport are getting underway. Airport officials say temporary walls will start going up this week around the old Tia Juanita’s Restaurant on the third floor.

The plans include moving the TSA checkpoint and adding a food court in that old space. A bulk of the work on the $85 million project is set to begin early next year.

This is the largest renovation at the Sunport in 30 years.