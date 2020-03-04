Sunport looking to invest $20 million for interior renovations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The gateway to our city may be getting a $20 million facelift.

The Sunport, as well as its passengers, have some ideas on how to spruce up the airport. More than five million people travel through the Sunport each year. “I feel like I am here all the time,” Albuquerque resident Daniela Cunningham said.

For many, it is their first impression of the Land of Enchantment. “New Mexico is unique,” Cunningham said. “You do not see the style or anything else like New Mexico.”

However, some think the Sunport has room for improvement. “I think it is good to update to make sure we are not looking like the ragtag airport,” Cunningham said.

Aviation Director Nyika Allen said the Sunport is looking to invest around $20 million to renovate the inside of the airport, namely, a new concession area and relocating the security checkpoint. “We are interested in ideas of how to make better use of the space we have now,” Allen said.

This comes after a years-long project just wrapped up on the outside of the airport that cost $30 million. That project saw exterior improvements like a new look to drop-off and pick-up areas, adding Native American art, and lighting.

While there are no renderings or designs for the new project, the Sunport is gathering feedback from travelers on what they would like to see. “Definitely the waiting areas,” said frequent traveler Troy Carl. “If we could improve those… Better technology and places for people to set up like working areas.”

“Maybe a Pinon Coffee House, Sadie’s, or El Pinto,” Cunningham said. People said whatever changes are made, they hope the Sunport keeps its New Mexico charm. “It will show that we are not left behind in the dust,” Cunningham said. “Even if we are small, we can still stay updated while keeping the same cultural aspects.”

The Sunport is accepting applications from architectural firms for the project through April 1. They hope to have the project developed by the time their current concession contracts end in 2022. The Sunport will cover the funding for the project so no taxpayer money will be used.