Sunport launches new website

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sunport website got a facelift. It now features streamlined menus, an interactive terminal map, and a search function on arrivals and departures along with new pages dedicated to amenities and the history of the Sunport. It works on cell phones, tablets and desktop computers. The city hopes the new site creates a better user experience.

