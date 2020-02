ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some Sunport K-9’s have touched down in Miami for a special Super Bowl assignment.

Beta and Astra will be keeping the stadium safe by sniffing for explosives during the big game. Beta is clearly loving his time with the NFL, already searching venues, pre-parties and meetings being held ahead of Sunday’s festivities.

He’s already gotten to meet some famous friends and became a first hound draft pick for the Chicago Bears.