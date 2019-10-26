Sunport Interchange Project includes new lighting, signals

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Drivers leaving the Sunport are welcomed to Albuquerque, most often, by way of the I-25 and Sunport Boulevard interchange.

“Think about the views you see. That’s the first impression people see,” Bernalillo County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada said. “We can do better. We can make our city more inviting.”

To make that happen, the commission next week will vote on whether to approve a federal grant worth nearly $1.5 million to construct the so-called Sunport Interchange Project. It includes upgrades for the area that Commissioner Quezada said has been a long time coming.

“We’re taxpayers, too, and we deserve the same amenities and same proper type of infrastructure that the rest of the city has,” he stated.

The proposed improvements include new traffic signals for Sunport Boulevard and the I-25 on and off-ramps, plus striping, paving, more lighting, sidewalks and fencing.

“Make sure we’re good stewards of taxpayers’ dollars, to make sure we do it now so you don’t have to go back and spend twice the money,” Quezada added.

The work would happen before the proposed Sunport Boulevard extension to Broadway. The project will be out for bid in November.

Construction could start by January and is expected to take six months. The county would also have to provide about $255,000 in matching funds for the construction.