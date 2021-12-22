Sunport expects thousands of travelers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thousand of passengers are expected at the Albuquerque International Sunport through the end of the week. According to officials, Wednesday is projected to be the busiest pre-Christmas travel day — with a little more than 14,000 passengers expected.

Both Thursday and Friday, the Sunport projects about 11,000 passengers. The busiest days after Christmas are next Monday and on January 3, with more than 14,000 passengers each day.

