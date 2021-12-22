Sunport expects thousands of travelers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos will have to wait a little bit longer to begin conference play. According to a tweet by the Mountain West, the December 28 matchup between New Mexico and Colorado State is postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Colorado State program is being hit hard by the virus right now, missing its last two games to COVID-19 reasons. As the team struggles to get back to full health, the conference is postponing the game, for now. In the updated Mountain West COVID-19 game cancellation policy, a team is required to have a minimum of seven student-athletes, as well as one countable coach. In the event the Lobos game against CSU cannot be rescheduled, it will count as a win for New Mexico in conference standings.