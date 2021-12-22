Sunport expects thousands of travelers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thousand of passengers are expected at the Albuquerque International Sunport through the end of the week. According to officials, Wednesday is projected to be the busiest pre-Christmas travel day — with a little more than 14,000 passengers expected.
- Crime: Albuquerque man arrested in connection with 1997 rape cold case
- Weather: Mild, breezy Wednesday ahead
- Albuquerque: Investigation finds facility for vulnerable youth had years of abuse allegations
- New Mexico: Valencia County residents hope for hospital after Gov. signs COVID spending bill
- Trending: Cold War-era missile silo in New Mexico Transformed into Airbnb
Both Thursday and Friday, the Sunport projects about 11,000 passengers. The busiest days after Christmas are next Monday and on January 3, with more than 14,000 passengers each day.