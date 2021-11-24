Sunport expecting a surge in traffic for the holiday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque International Sunport is already seeing a surge in passengers. A spokesperson with the Sunport says they project an average of 13,000 passengers per day between Thursday and Monday. They project the busiest day will be on Sunday with 16,000 passengers.

In comparison, a normal travel day sees about 12,000 passengers. They say holiday travel is down about 20% from 2019 but compared to last year, they expect about 9,000 more passengers a day. “Lines for the most part are pretty manageable. Security definitely is kind of long as expected with the holidays,” said one passenger.

However, things appear to be picking up. As of right now, the support says both economy lots are completely full and closed to new vehicles and the parking garage is nearing capacity. They expect it to fill up by Thursday morning. They are now encouraging travelers to use off-site parking options.