Sunport deals with holiday weekend travel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunport staff anticipates Sunday to be one of the busiest travel days of this holiday weekend.

They said they’re expecting as many as 10,000 people departing from the airport. A check of Sunday’s incoming and departing flights shows only a few delays. Airport staff is advising you to still arrive two hours before your flight and to check your flight status often because of winter weather that could impact incoming flights.

“The other thing to keep in mind is if you’re leaving from Albuquerque, you’re flight may not have originated in ABQ, so if your flight is coming from one of those other cities or states that are impacted by weather, make sure to check on the status of your flight because if your flight isn’t already here, it may be delayed from where it was coming from,” said spokesperson Stephanie Kitts.

Kitts says the busiest times of the year for the Sunport are Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Balloon Fiesta.