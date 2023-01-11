ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The art for the Sunport Boulevard Extension Project has been chosen.

It’s the creation of artist Karen Yank. She has created more than 50 large-scale public sculptures. One of her pieces is on the CNM campus; another site includes the I-40 Coors Overpass.

She’s also the recipient of the 2022 New Mexico Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts and was chosen out of 22 submissions.

This project has a budget of $60,000 and is expected to be completed by the summer.