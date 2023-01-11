ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The art for the Sunport Boulevard Extension Project has been chosen.
It’s the creation of artist Karen Yank. She has created more than 50 large-scale public sculptures. One of her pieces is on the CNM campus; another site includes the I-40 Coors Overpass.
Story continues below:
- Trending: How often does Albuquerque complain about police driving?
- Albuquerque: APD: Trail of blood leads to Bengal tiger
- Crime: FBI says felon had more than $100,000 worth of stolen items in home, storage unit
- New Mexico: Sandoval elected officials call out bad behavior at meetings during public comment
She’s also the recipient of the 2022 New Mexico Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts and was chosen out of 22 submissions.
This project has a budget of $60,000 and is expected to be completed by the summer.